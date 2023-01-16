NBA free agent big man Enes Freedom has been receiving several death threats over the past few years due to his very public opposition of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, those threats increased greatly over the past few days after the Turkish government put a $500,000 bounty on his head.

On Sunday Freedom shared some of the “hundreds” of death threats he received over the past couple of days alone, with many of the messages warning the big man that they’ll shoot him once he steps out of the United States. One man even told Freedom that he has hired a “serial killer” to slay him on US soil, adding “Soon I will prove it to you.”

Despite the death threats, however, Freedom isn’t shaken and didn’t show signs of fear. In contrast, it only fueled him to criticize Erdogan and his government even more.

“These are only a few of hundreds of Death Threats I have received in the last couple of days! Soon, the whole world is going to understand what kind of monster you are [Recep Tayyip Erdogan],” Freedome wrote on Instagram.

“Stand with me, shoulder to shoulder, my brothers and sisters. Let’s call out this evil man [Erdogan] and his goons, and beat this terrorist mentality together, regardless where it is.”

Enes Freedom’s latest revelation comes after he shared that the mafia, cartel and even professional hitmen are after him to take on the bounty put on his head by the Turkish government.

It’s unknown what Freedom will do next amid the threats to his life, but he has certainly gotten a lot of support from his fans.