After losing his NBA career to cancel culture (and not because he got absolutely sandblasted every time he had to guard a pick and roll), Enes Kanter Freedom,the most annoying man in sports, has his eyes set on a new, more appropriate career: politics. Since getting waved by the Boston Celtics in February 2022, Kanter Freedom has spent most of the last 15 months making the rounds on Fox News and braying about various pieces of culture war nonsense. And since the main requirement to be in Congress is to be loud and dumb and shameless enough to want to be in Congress, Kanter is naturally planning to run for office.

“I am actually in touch with so many of my friends in Congress,” Kanter said on Monday morning during an appearance on Fox and Friends “and they’re like ‘What are you waiting for? We need your voice.’ And so they’re going to have a conversation with the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, so we’ll see what happens.”

So, which unfortunate part of the country will be saddled with Enes Kanter Freedom? It remains to be seen.

“I was,” Kanter added “the only place—please send me somewhere warm. I had a conversation with [Florida governor] DeSantis and he was like ‘you have to move here.'”

During his undistinguished NBA career, Kanter Freedom was a fairly productive player, even if he never quite lived up to his lofty status as the third pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Across 13 peripatetic seasons with the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics, Kanter Freedom averaged 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for his career.

Outside of Kanter Freedom, a few other NBA players have entered the political arena. Most notably, Knicks legend Bill Bradley was a three term senator for New Jersey and ran for president in 2000, finishing in second behind Al Gore to be the Democratic nominee. More ignominiously, Royce White, a former first round draft pick who torpedoed his own career because he was afraid of airplanes, mounted an embarrassing and doomed campaign for Congress in Minnesota last year.