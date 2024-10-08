Earlier this week, the Orlando Magic helped solidify their frontcourt depth for the future by signing Wendell Carter Jr. to a three year, $59 million contract extension. The news was reported by Shams Charania on X (formerly Twitter), who recently inked a new contract of his own with sports giant ESPN after leaving Stadium and The Athletic behind.

Charania is stepping in for Adrian Wojnarowski, the famed NBA insider who broke many a huge NBA story (known as Woj Bombs) but recently left ESPN in order to take a general managing position for the basketball program at St. Bonaventure.

Now, NBA fans are taking to social media to show their appreciation for the very first “Shams Bomb.”

https://x.com/statmuse/status/1843472328824631728

One user found it funny that it was Carter, and not a higher profile player, who got the honor of being the first news story Charania broke while at ESPN.

“First Shams Bomb on ESPN and its a Wendell Carter extension LMFAO,” they wrote.

Another used a famous Russell Westbrook meme to showcase their reaction to the news.

https://x.com/hoodijustice/status/1843471967875449311

It should be noted that this isn't the first big piece of NBA news that Charania has broken since Wojnarowski's retirement.

Last week, Charnia announced the Minnesota Timberwolves' trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, a trade that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA landscape and officially solidified Charania's arrival as the new number one source for NBA news.

Charania and Wojnarowski had been portrayed by some as being in a friendly “rivalry” over who could break stories first, one that at times garnered fans' annoyance when the pair would announce NBA draft picks before the commissioner did on television.

Still, it appears that Charania is now ready to take the torch that Wojnarowski left behind at ESPN.