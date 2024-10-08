The Orlando Magic are continuing on in their path to sustained playoff contention. On Monday night, the Magic kept a member of their starting lineup for the long haul after coming to terms to a three-year, $59 million extension with Wendell Carter Jr., per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Carter still had two years left on his existing deal; he was set to make a total of around $22.7 million until the 2025-26 season, but his new contract with the Magic now takes his total salary to $82 million over the next five seasons.

This was the maximum amount that Carter could have signed in a three-year extension with the Magic as per the CBA rules, and now, Orlando has its starting center under contract until his age-29 season.

However, there is a bit of injury concern surrounding Carter following the Magic's latest preseason contest — a 106-104 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. In the third quarter, Carter appeared to roll his ankle after contesting a shot from Daniel Theis, and he crumbled to the ground shortly after feeling the impact.

If there is anything Carter has struggled with throughout his career, it's staying healthy. He has missed at least 20 games in his six seasons thus far in the NBA, and over the past three campaigns, he has been absent for an average of 24 games. Given his shaky injury history, it was astute for him to secure a long-term deal with the Magic.

For the Magic, Carter is a valuable piece of the roster they're building. From a skillset standpoint, Carter is the ideal frontcourt partner for Paolo Banchero. The 25-year-old big man's biggest asset on offense is his ability to space the floor. Last season, he shot 37.4 percent from beyond the arc on 3.1 attempts per game, a major boon for the spacing of one of the lowest-volume three-point shooting teams in the NBA.

The Magic have emphasized skilled size in their roster-building philosophy, which makes Carter's contract a bargain if he manages to stay healthy. That is a major if, however.

Magic boast arguably the league's best center rotation

When healthy, Wendell Carter Jr. figures to remain as the Magic's starting center. He may not be the flashiest starting center in the NBA, but he is as good of a complement the Magic have on their roster to their more ball-dominant forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Even then, there is no pressure for the Magic to rush Carter back after his latest ankle injury, as Orlando boasts arguably the league's best center rotation.

Behind Carter in the rotation are two centers who can make a case for a larger role elsewhere. Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze can do more than just hold down the fort for the Magic, and they have them under contract for multiple seasons. The Magic also have the roster versatility to trout out Banchero or Jonathan Isaac at the five if the need to do so ever arises.

The best part of this is that the Magic's centers each provide a different dimension to the team whenever they're on the court. Carter is a floor-spacer, Wagner has evolved into more than a hustle guy who gets under the opponents' skin (he is a dangerous roll-man who can make the occasional three-ball), while Bitadze is the best rim-protecting option among the three.