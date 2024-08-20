Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was on his self-titled show where he spoke about the media attention and the difference in reactions between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Using an example to differentiate the two and how the media perceived them, Arenas used long-time show co-host Skip Bayless who is known for his endless criticism on James.

Arenas would say that the way that Bayless has been talking about James in a negative light for many years would not slide if the same talk was about Jordan. Doubling down on his take, he would say Bayless would not have a job after a month in a not safe for work (NSFW) manner.

“Because the media we have today didn't exist then right? You did not talk down on Michael Jordan's name or your a** was gone,” Arenas said on difference. “Skip Bayless, what he's done to LeBron, he wouldn't have had no job past the first motherf****** month, right? You said anything about Michael Jordan bad and Michael Jordan this and Michael Jordan that, like your a**, didn't have a job then, right? That don't exist now.”

Gilbert Arenas doubles down on Michael Jordan, LeBron James contrast

There have been many people that have argued that Bayless' barrage of criticism towards James which he's been doing since his days at ESPN with “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith and then with Undisputed on Fox, is a way to make his career appear relevant. Arenas would say that back then, not one media personality could do that same with Jordan, instead, people would have a “smile” on their face when he was brought up.

“So there was no making a career off of Michael Jordan's slander,” Arenas said. “That didn't exist. When you heard Michael Jordan's name, it made you smile. That's what everybody's holding on to, how he made you feel when you heard the Bulls is playing, dropped everything. Bulls on, blocked everything. The Jordan twelves is coming out.”

Bayless has recently exited the “Undisputed” show on Fox which was made popular when he was debating former NFL player Shannon Sharpe. He posted on his X, formerly Twitter, account about his leaving of the huge show complimenting his eight year run.

“Today was my last show on Undisputed. I'm leaving FS1,” Bayless wrote. “I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned.”

When speaking about the way he spoke about James throughout his career, Bayless would clarify in January that his career has been “extraordinary” according to Sports Illustrated.

“What LeBron James has done, as he has turned 38 years of age, is just extraordinary,” Bayless said on James in Jan. 2024. “I have watched LeBron as closely as anyone out there. I don’t miss a LeBron game. He looks better than ever.