Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has had an enviable career in the NBA. Besides All-Star selections, Thomas also became an MVP Finalist in 2016-2017 and scored a playoff career-high 53 points in a heroic performance against the Washington Wizards. However, a hip injury turned Isaiah Thomas into a journeyman, but through it all, the dynamic scoring guard never forgot the mentorship Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the Black Mamba, gave him.

In a recent interview with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, Thomas shared what Bryant taught him about the mental side of basketball, or the game within the game.

“Every night, I knew I was getting 30 [points],” the point guard said about the Black Mamba. “I knew it cuz I just figured it out. I figured the game out inside and out. I watched film every day. I prepared on some Kobe s**t. Like I really did. And he was able to mentor me and really mold me all year. I used to call Kobe at night. We used to watch film, he used to really take his time and watch film with me. My skills were always there, but my mental took it to a different level.”

Bryant and Thomas

Kobe mentoring Isaiah Thomas about mental toughness may have helped him overcome the various setbacks he faced during his career. For instance, the Celtics traded Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving after he played through injury and willed them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Since then, Thomas hopped from team to team as a journeyman, until he finished last season with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns had signed him to give their Big Three a veteran presence and locker room leadership during their postseason run. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves cut the run short with a first round sweep.

While his contract situation remains unclear, Thomas also awaits the Seattle Supersonics' return, as he expressed his desire to get a front office or coaching job position with the team.

The Black Mamba's mentorship

Besides Isaiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant has also mentored Kyrie Irving and even inspired tennis players like Naomi Osaka. On Tuesday, Osaka celebrated her US Open first-round win over Jelena Ostapenko by wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey for her post-match interview.

“I think for me, I always wear Kobe jerseys after matches and practices because I feel a little bit like I can kind of keep his spirit with me,” she said during the interview.

Moreover, the Mamba also championed women's basketball, having rekindled his passion for the game thanks to his daughter Gianna. While a tragic accident claimed the lives of both father and daughter, Kobe's Mamba Mentality lives on in the players he inspired.