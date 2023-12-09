Isaiah Thomas expressed his desire to return to the NBA once again after not playing in the league since the 2021-22 season

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas still has NBA aspirations. The 34-year-old recently opened up on his desire to return to the league, via Mat Issa of Forbes.

“I’m still trying to play the game of basketball,” Thomas said. “I want to get back to the NBA. So, I’m still working out and staying ready.”

Isaiah Thomas' impressive career

Thomas overcame the odds during his NBA career, which may not be over if he can find a way to return. At just 5'9, Thomas debuted in the league during the 2011-12 season with the Sacramento Kings. He displayed signs of promise and began to earn more playing time over the years.

Isaiah Thomas continued to improve and officially emerged as a star with the Boston Celtics in 2015-16. That season saw him make his first All-Star team. Thomas ultimately averaged 22.2 points and 6.2 assists per game. He took another step forward in 2016-17, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per contest.

Thomas was also selected to his second All-Star team in 2016-17.

He would continue to perform at a respectable level over the next few years, but was never able to replicate his success with the Celtics. Thomas last appeared in an NBA game with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2021-22 campaign.

Thomas has played in different leagues in recent seasons. He's also expressed his desire to return in the past. Perhaps a team seeking veteran leadership will give Isaiah Thomas an opportunity at some point.

Thomas summed up his winning mindset in a speech he gave to players in September of this year, via Hoop Central.

“Trust me, I've been in all situations,” Thomas said. “From a m**her-f**ker that don't play, franchise player, all that. Don't take this s**t for granted… Embrace the journey. It ain't always going to be sweet. Y'all know what I'm dealing with right now. I'm trying to get back in, but I still love this s**t. I still love the process of this s**t.

“If you enjoy the journey and the process, then everything else is going to fall in line.”

It is unclear what the future holds for Isaiah Thomas. His willingness to work hard for a possible NBA return is admirable to say the least. He will not give up as he continues to pursue his goal of playing in the league once again.