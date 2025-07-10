The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their sixth straight game and second straight series on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Brewers won on a walk-off hit in the 10th inning. Dodgers relievers spoiled a strong start from Tyler Glasnow in his return from injury. And the team got more bad news about its bullpen.

Michael Kopech underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. The unexpected news comes after the Dodgers said they found no structural damage in imaging done last week.

The Dodgers lose another pitcher to the injured list

Kopech last appeared for LA on June 26 and the team decided to place him on the 10-day injured list at the start of July. Despite the move, Kopech said he wasn’t worried about a lengthy absence.

However, earlier today, the Dodgers transferred Kopech to the 60-day IL. Now it’s been revealed why the team changed his designation.

Kopech started the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. The ailment pushed his 2025 debut back to June 8. After eight appearances, he's back on the 60-day IL. However, the meniscus surgery is not expected to be season-ending.

When Kopech has been able to pitch this year, he’s looked good. The sixth-year veteran has yet to give up a run this season and has a 1.00 WHIP and eight strikeouts in seven innings. Last year, the Dodgers landed Kopech at the trade deadline in a deal with the Chicago White Sox. In 2024, he pitched a career-high 67 2/3 innings between Los Angeles and Chicago.

The Dodgers have been plagued by injuries this season, as Kopech is the 11th pitcher currently on the 60-day IL. Glasnow made his return from the injured list in Wednesday’s game. It was his first appearance for the team since April. However, he looked sharp against the Brewers, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings of work.