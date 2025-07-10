The Milwaukee Brewers are sending a new face to the Midsummer Classic. Right-handed reliever Trevor Megill has been named to the NL All-Star roster, replacing teammate Freddy Peralta, who is scheduled to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals and will no longer be eligible to pitch in Tuesday’s game.
Megill’s selection highlights his dominance out of the Milwaukee bullpen this season. He’s been nothing short of sensational in high-leverage situations, often entering games with the outcome hanging in the balance and delivering clutch performances. Since taking over the closer role following Devin Williams’ departure, the 6-foot-8 right-hander has delivered one of the most reliable stretches of relief work in the National League. His All-Star nod continues the Brewers' tradition of producing elite closers, following the paths of Josh Hader and Williams before him.
The timing of the announcement couldn’t have been more fitting. Just minutes after closing out a dramatic 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers — striking out Freddie Freeman, Andy Pages, and Tommy Edman in the 10th — the news broke online. The game itself was a statement, not just for Megill but for a Brewers team that’s quietly gaining ground in the NL Central. With every win, their bullpen becomes a bigger talking point in the postseason conversation.
The All-Star buzz surrounding Megill goes beyond just stats and headlines — it’s a story of resilience and growth. Once known for his struggles with the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins, the reliever was acquired by the club in 2023 for cash considerations. Since then, he’s reinvented himself as a trusted late-inning force. Armed with a 100 mph fastball and a sharp-breaking curveball, he’s consistently overpowered hitters throughout the season. His ability to command both pitches has turned him into a nightmare matchup for opposing lineups, especially in tight games. The confidence he’s earned from manager Pat Murphy and his teammates has only fueled his emergence as a true ninth-inning weapon.
Milwaukee now has had three straight All-Star selections at the closer position. With Brewers closer news like this, it’s clear the club’s bullpen identity is alive and well.
Megill will make his first NL All-Star roster appearance Tuesday in Atlanta, joining the game’s best while representing one of baseball’s most quietly elite relief corps.