The Milwaukee Brewers are sending a new face to the Midsummer Classic. Right-handed reliever Trevor Megill has been named to the NL All-Star roster, replacing teammate Freddy Peralta, who is scheduled to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals and will no longer be eligible to pitch in Tuesday’s game.

Megill’s selection highlights his dominance out of the Milwaukee bullpen this season. He’s been nothing short of sensational in high-leverage situations, often entering games with the outcome hanging in the balance and delivering clutch performances. Since taking over the closer role following Devin Williams’ departure, the 6-foot-8 right-hander has delivered one of the most reliable stretches of relief work in the National League. His All-Star nod continues the Brewers' tradition of producing elite closers, following the paths of Josh Hader and Williams before him.

The timing of the announcement couldn’t have been more fitting. Just minutes after closing out a dramatic 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers — striking out Freddie Freeman, Andy Pages, and Tommy Edman in the 10th — the news broke online. The game itself was a statement, not just for Megill but for a Brewers team that’s quietly gaining ground in the NL Central. With every win, their bullpen becomes a bigger talking point in the postseason conversation.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight Milwaukee’s ongoing bullpen legacy.

“Another year, another Milwaukee Brewers closer makes the All-Star team: This time, Trevor Megill.”