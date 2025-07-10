The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their sixth straight game on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. While Dodgers manager has some good things he can point to, like Tyler Glasnow's performance in his return, his team knows that the loss is unacceptable. Los Angeles third baseman Miguel Rojas said as much, calling out his teammates and himself.

Glasnow gave the Dodgers everything they could have asked for in his return. Despite missing so much time since his last start, he did not allow an earned run after five innings of work. Unfortunately, Los Angeles only scored two runs and lost the game in extra innings. Rojas spoke with SportsNet LA after the game about his thoughts on the Dodgers' offense.

"Scoring 1 or 2 runs is not going to cut it. We have to do better. We have to score more runs." Miguel Rojas speaks with the media after the Dodgers lose in extra innings to the Brewers, 3-2. pic.twitter.com/fMdTwuV29i — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's kind of frustrating because we didn't come up with a win,” Rojas said about the game. “Knowing we haven't been playing out best baseball. Glasnow was amazing today, giving us an opportunity to be up in the game…”

As an individual, Rojas had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk, scoring both of Los Angeles' runs. Despite that, he acknowledged that the Dodgers offense is not doing enough for Roberts and the pitching staff.

“Scoring 1 or 2 runs is not going to cut it. We have to do better. We have to score more runs,” Rojas said.

Even with the six-game losing streak, Los Angeles sits comfortably atop the National League West. Rojas and his team have a big lead over the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres as the first half of the season winds down. However, the division is still extremely competitive and almost no lead is safe, especially if Los Angeles continues to lose.

Despite their struggles, Rojas and the Dodgers have one of the most talented lineups in the league. Luckily for them, they have three games to get things figured out before the All-Star break.