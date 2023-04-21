The public persona of Kevin Durant is perceived widely different from his online one. Whether he is explaining young-people vernacular to Stan Van Gundy or roasting Charles Barkely, NBA fans get to see Durant’s sense of humor and big personality. While in the basketball world, though, he is often reserved and mostly soft spoken aside from his infamous “You know who I am” moment.

All of Durant’s personas converged in the NBA Playoffs Thursday, near the end of the Phoenix Suns’ 129-124 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 (PHX now has a 2-1 lead). While closing out the crucial road win on the free throw line, the two-time champion shared a memorable exchange with someone he will forever be linked with.

Former teammate Russell Westbrook said something inaudible to Durant, but judging by the latter’s reaction one has to assume it was some lighthearted trash talk between two men who have had quite the relationship timeline.

“I don’t want no problems, gangsta,” a laughing Kevin Durant said to Westbrook from the charity stripe, per Bleacher Report.



"I don't want no problems, gangsta" 😂 KD jokes with Russ pic.twitter.com/jY3Sa67R5x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2023

Although both players are seemingly on good terms now, they were once rumored to be the latest star duo to have a falling out after Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. It has been downplayed, and today any existence of “beef” is denied, but fans felt some iciness years ago. But that is in the past, with their competitive natures the only obvious evidence of a rivalry.

It was on full display in the Crypto.com Arena for Game 3’s clash. The undermanned Clippers fought valiantly in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to three, but they ultimately fell victim to the mid-range mayhem led by another unconscious effort from Devin Booker- 45 points on 18-of 29 shooting. Durant added 28. Westbrook was reckless with the ball early before again doing everything in his power to put his team in position to win- 30 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

The rest of the series will hopefully remain just as electric. In the meantime, a little levity is good for everyone.