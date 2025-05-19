While the Phoenix Suns' season is over and fans await another opportunity after the Summer, NBA superstar Kevin Durant will have some things to think about during the offseason. One thing that will never change, however, is Durant's pride for his DMV roots and always remembering where he came from. Next up, we'll see his latest Nike KD 18 release in a familiar “Seat Pleasant” colorway that pays homage to his hometown.

Kevin Durant was raised in Prince George's County, Maryland in a small town called Seat Pleasant just outside of Washington D.C. Durant is no stranger to repping the DMV area and he's gone as far as to shout out the small town with his Nike KD 6 sneakers, originally released in 2013.

Fast-forward to 2025 and Durant still has the same affinity for the area as he plays basketball across the country in Phoenix. His newest Nike KD 18 signature sneakers have seen a number of initial colorways, but this upcoming “Seat Pleasant” ensemble will re-introduce a familiar theme to the signature line.

Nike KD 18 “Seat Pleasant”

OFFICIAL LOOK: Nike KD 18 “Seat Pleasant” 📍 @KDTrey5 🗓️ June 1st

📝 HV1992-400

💵 $150 pic.twitter.com/1hLOswkw5n — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nike KD 18 Heads Back To “Seat Pleasant” pic.twitter.com/eXYPxmb23n — Offers Loots (@Suyash47jadhav) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet



Much like its Nike KD 6 counterpart, the upcoming Nike KD 18 will feature soft, natural hues in a color ensemble of Hyper Royal-Neon Yellow-Sail for a colorway that reminds Durant of the greenery and trees around the small town. The shoes will feature blue and sail panelling throughout the uppers, as well as the overlayed eyestays extending into the base of the shoe.

Based in a navy blue outsole, we see hits of neon yellow throughout the Nike logos, KD logo on the tongue, and finally in the two-tone shoelaces. All in all, it's a rather clean and simple colorway for a shoe that already has a lot going on with it, another solid edition to the growing Nike KD 18 catalogue.

The Nike KD 18 “Seat Pleasant” is set to release June 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes will come in full family sizing and will drop via Nike SNKRS app along with select Nike retailers. These should be rather easy to grab on release day, so don't waste any time and secure your pair!

Do you prefer this over the original “Seat Pleasant” colorway?