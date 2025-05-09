With the Phoenix Suns' season done, superstar Kevin Durant seemingly has time on his hands to respond to fans on social media. On early Friday morning, Durant responded to numerous individuals on X, formerly known as Twitter. During which, he shared a wild admission about the NBA spotlight.

It all started when one person tagged the 36-year-old forward, calling him out for allegedly preventing a Cleveland Cavaliers dynasty from forming in the Eastern Conference. There was some back and forth between the Suns' star and several individuals. However, one fan criticized Kevin Durant for shying away from the spotlight.

In a now-deleted post, the two-time NBA champion claimed that he never wanted the spotlight. He also admitted that all he ever wanted was “money, buckets, and girls.”

“Good, I never loved the spotlight anyway. Always just wanted money, buckets, and girls.”

If those were Kevin Durant's goals in the NBA, then he seemingly achieved everything he's wanted to. The 15-time All-Star has made an approximate total of $447.9 million in contract money. That's not including endorsement deals he's signed throughout his tenure. His most recent contract with the Suns is a four-year deal worth over $194 million. He signed that contract during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

In terms of buckets, Kevin Durant is arguably the best pure scorer in league history. He's currently eighth on the all-time scoring list with 30,571 points and counting. It's highly expected that Durant will play next season. Based on his career numbers, the 6-foot-11 forward is on pace to jump into the Top 5 of the all-time scoring list, surpassing Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Wilt Chamberlain.

When it comes to girls, Durant has never married, nor does he have any children. However, the 17-year veteran has been rumored or reported to date WNBA players, singers, and actresses. Not every woman he's dated is confirmed, as Kevin Durant has kept his relationships and personal life private. At one point, he was engaged to WNBA star Monica Wright, but they called off the engagement in 2013.