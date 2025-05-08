The Phoenix Suns' offseason continues to leave question marks around the franchise. After the Suns promoted Brian Gregory to general manager, it was an internal move made by owner Mat Ishbia.

The two share a Michigan State basketball background, with Gregory being an assistant coach when Ishbia was a player. Fast forward to 2025, and now the two will work directly together yet again.

However, a major question looms: Will Gregory be able to do the job? There's not a question of his 30+ years of basketball experience. The question lies in the lack of front office experience.

Regardless of any uncertainties, he addressed some of the biases surrounding the hire, but hammered home one critical point.

Brian Gregory said how his relationship with Suns owner Mat Ishbia isn't the only factor in him being hired as GM. "No one's gonna outwork me. You're gonna throw that challenge out there? Alright, let's go!"

“Like I said, I think that relationship with Mat is a key factor, but I also think my body of work over my thirty-some years of basketball has put me in a position where the leadership aspects of this job, as I said, I'm excited about that,” Gregory said. “I think that I'm necessarily driven to prove people wrong or anything like that.

“But I will say this: I understand that to the fans and you guys, I'm going to be held accountable for executing this vision. “I'm going to be held accountable for the success of this team. I completely understand that. “I don't shy away from that either. That actually excites me… so you're going to throw that challenge out there. All right, let's go. Let's go.”

Although Gregory laid out the Suns' main focus this offseason, he will have his hands full. A new coach and rekindling the relationships with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are priorities.

Brian Gregory has Mat Ishbia's full support for the upcoming Suns season

Although the two have been together in some capacity, Ishbia hasn't shied away from having people who share his vision. The Suns' owner's vision is simple: Bring a championship to Phoenix.

Also, this hire feels more like Ishbia's decision than anything else. When James Jones was general manager, he was hired by the previous Suns owner, Robert Sarver.

While Jones is in a senior advisor role, this feels more like Ishbia's hand-picked general manager. Even Gregory himself said that he wants to implement Ishbia's vision for the Suns.

Instead of giving the keys over to a proven general manager, it feels like more of the same under Ishbia. Still, the former South Florida head coach has a chance to win over the hearts of Phoenix fans.

Nailing the head coaching hire could be a monster move that swings the pendulum to the side of success for the franchise. They've struck out on two head coaches in Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer.

The GM said that they will be diligent and ‘cast a wide net' over the head coaching pool. Regardless, it doesn't take away from the underlying theme of Gregory being Ishbia's go-to guy and establishing what he wants for the team.

Is the Brian Gregory hire concerning?

The lack of front office experience is alarming, considering the situation Phoenix is in. They're in the second tax apron, they have disgruntled superstars, and no head coach.

The face of the franchise has extreme patience, but at some point, enough will be enough.

Either way, Gregory wants to be the example for the team to follow. He's committed to being the Suns general manager for the foreseeable future.

“No one's going to outwork me,” Gregory said. “I think that's a skill that's a talent. Don't let anybody fool you. That's a talent, and we're going to think differently. We're gonna be unified in our approach daily. When you do that, then the results are going to speak for themselves.

“I have all the confidence in the world that under my leadership, with the alignment of Mat (Ishbia), with Josh (Bartelstein), with our great staff that we have in every area that we have, those changes are going to result in some great results.”

Talk is cheap for a fanbase that has championship expectations. If Gregory can win the head coaching hire, that might steer the ship back in the right direction.

That move alone could be the catalyst for everything to come together.

If not, though, Gregory could be a wanted man in Phoenix, for all the wrong reasons.