If you need a good laugh, just try to peek at a recent Twitter exchange between former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Van Gundy openly wondered on the social media platform about the current state of the NBA in terms of management of the health of the league’s players.

Van Gundy wrote: “90’s NBA teams had just a trainer and a strength coach, they practiced more often and harder and played more back to backs. Teams now have huge medical & “performance” staffs and value rest over practice. Yet injuries and games missed are way up. Something’s not working!”

Kevin Durant, who is nursing a right MCL sprain, would later comment on Van Gundy’s take, saying “Stan spittin…,” but Van Gundy misinterpreted Durant’s reply.

“No. I’m not criticizing players. I’m saying that we are getting something wrong in how we prepare and train players,” tweets Van Gundy as a response to Kevin Durant. “We can’t do anything about injuries like yours, he fell on your leg. But all of these groin, hamstring injuries etc. shouldn’t be happening as much as they are.”

Kevin Durant hilariously acknowledged Van Gundy’s follow-up, making it clear that he is 100% agreeing with the points raised by the current basketball analyst.

This isn’t exactly two Greek philosophers going back and forth at each other, especially since Kevin Durant was firing jabs in the form of terse remarks while Van Gundy was dropping multiple lines on his tweets. But at the end of the day, both Van Gundy and Durant are in the same boat with regard to the topic.