The Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 season came to an end at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, as they dropped the do-or-die game, 120-106 to conclude the Play-In Tournament. As a result, the Mavericks became only the fifth team in NBA history to miss the playoffs after making an appearance at the NBA Finals in the previous year. As a result, it's safe to say that Nico Harrison and the Mavericks front office have plenty of groundwork to do during the offseason, and some trades could be in the works.

A controversial season for the Dallas Mavericks

It was a season that raised plenty of eyebrows for Dallas. Prior to the 2024-25 season, Dallas kicked off the offseason with the signing of four time NBA champion, Klay Thompson. Thompson was originally dubbed as the missing piece to the Mavericks' championship puzzle. However, the trade deadline changed everything for the franchise.

At the deadline, the Mavericks shipped away franchise player Luka Doncic as part of a three-team blockbuster deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz. The move netted Dallas Anthony Davis, Max Christie, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and cash. The move sent shockwaves through the entire NBA, as criticisms against Harrison and the front office started to grow.

Luka was expected to carry the franchise in the present and the future. Shipping him away after a Finals appearance was a questionable move at best, even if Davis was the headline of the Dallas haul. By now, everyone should've realized that as talented as Davis is, his injury has consistently been a cause for concern. In fact, the predictions came true, as early as his Mavericks debut when he went down with an abductor strain.

Although Davis eventually returned from injury in time for the Play-In, Dallas suffered another casualty after Kyrie Irving was sidelined for the rest of the year with a torn ACL. It's safe to say that injuries and questionable roster moves ended the team's championship hopes this year.

Joining the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Mavericks receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell, Olivier Maxence-Prosper, Jaden Hardy, 2025 First Round Draft Pick, and 2027 First Round Draft Pick

Placed in a win-now situation to maximize the window of Davis and Irving, an additional third star could diffuse their problems. This leads to Kevin Durant, who just went through a disappointing season with the Phoenix Suns. There are plenty of suitors for Durant, given that he's still a deadly scorer who can alter the playoff chances of a team, and the Mavericks may be a great destination for him.

Dallas can come up with a package, headlined by Thompson, in order to pursue Durant. Durant perfectly answers one of the team's biggest need, which is shot creation, especially with Irving sidelined. But more importantly, this also allows the Mavs to form a new superstar trio of Durant, Davis, and Irving which has all the potential to give the top teams in the league a run for their money.

While Durant had a forgettable stint with the Suns, he still had a great year individually. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Durant's addition to Dallas would certainly help Harrison's cause, as the general manager is in the hot seat to fill championship-sized expectations after being the brains behind the Luka-AD swap.

Striking a deal with the rebuilding Toronto Raptors

Mavericks receive: RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, and Jamal Sheed

Raptors receive: Dereck Lively II, Klay Thompson, Caleb Martin, and Dwight Powell

But should the Mavericks fail to win the race for Durant, the team can strike a deal with the Toronto Raptors, a team who can fill a lot of their holes. In fact, another logical target would be RJ Barrett. The Raptors want to avoid the tax and his next contract negotiation meeting just around the corner. As a result, it won't be surprising if Toronto makes him available in trade talks. Last season, he put up 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He is also a decent shot creator who'd perfectly fill the void whenever Irving is unavailable.

Aside from Barrett, the Mavs could also acquire the services of Ochai Agbaji, a player that is reportedly on their radar. Agbaji is fresh from a breakout season, averaging career-highs 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard would be a serious upgrade compared to Thompson, particularly on the defensive end. And as Harrison infamously claimed, “Defense wins championships”, the addition of Agbaji would be in line with that statement.

Finally, Jamal Sheed would also be valuable for Dallas. In the 2024-25 season, Sheed put up 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He even started for the Raptors in 11 games, proving that he can also be a reliable spark when called upon. It's also worth noting that the Mavericks have a depleted backcourt. Aside from Irving nursing an injury, both the contracts of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum have expired.

In exchange, the Mavs can offer a package headlined by Dereck Lively II. There's no question that Lively was untouchable when Luka was around. However, without Luka, the 7-foot-1 center becomes a little more expendable. Lively is coming off an injury-riddled season. He tallied 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game but could only appear in 36 games. It also doesn't help his cause in Dallas that Daniel Gafford is playing efficiently alongside Davis.

Nonetheless, Lively should be an enticing player for the Raptors, as they try to fill their woes at the frontcourt. Furthermore, he's also the perfect young player for their rebuild. On the other hand, both Martin and Powell should also make sense for the Raptors. The former is more seasoned than Agbaji to take over 3-and-D duties, while the latter provides the team a reliable backup Canadian center to shore up their frontcourt rotation.