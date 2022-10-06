Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made it known to Adam Silver that he wants to own the NBA team in Las Vegas in the event of an expansion. While there is definitely a plan for the league to expand in Las Vegas and Seattle, the truth is it won’t happen in the next few years.

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, the NBA plants to focus first on negotiating a new TV deal, as well as addressing the Collective Bargaining Agreement before thinking about adding new teams to the league. The present broadcasting deal of the Association expires after the 2024-25 season, while the current CBA runs through the 2023-24 campaign–albeit with an opt-out clause.

Considering the current status of the TV and CBA negotiations, as well as the fact that expansion presents a difficult and exhausting process, it will take time before Silver and co. reach the point of increasing the number of teams. Expanding to Las Vegas and Seattle is a real possibility, but for potential investors like LeBron, they will have to wait and be patient.

The NBA plans to negotiate new television/media and Collective Bargaining deals before seriously examining the adding of new teams. The possibilities of Las Vegas and Seattle as expansion candidates are real, but likely years away. https://t.co/aF7ypjzGbd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2022

LeBron James has a few good years left in his NBA career, though. He agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in the offseason, which means he could play until at least the 2024-25 season.

If he decides to retire after that, there might be more clarity when it comes to the future of NBA expansion teams in Las Vegas.

Clearly, though, he has to be a little patient before he can own an NBA franchise.