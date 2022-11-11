Published November 11, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young paid their respects and honored Takeoff ahead of the big memorial for him on Friday.

On Twitter, James and Young remembered the late rapper and highlighted that while he is gone, his legacy will forever live.

“LONG LIVE THE [ROCKET] MAN!!! Sky high YOUNG KING TAKEOFF,” James wrote. The Lakers star also shared a poster from State Farm Arena–where the memorial is being held–showing a photo of the Migos member along with the words “Celebrating the life of Takeoff.”

Young, for his part, admitted he still couldn’t believe that Takeoff is gone. He was among the many athletes and celebrities who expressed their disbelief when the rapper was killed after an altercation at a Houston bowling alley, and even though it has been over a week since then, the shock and pain clearly remains.

“Still don’t seem real.. Long Live Takeoff Man. The Family will hold your Legacy down forever,” Young said. The Hawks sharpshooter also shared a photo of Takeoff along with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo when they were kids.

Takeoff was with Quavo during his death. The altercation at the bowling alley led to a shooting, and the rapper was fatally shot. Quavo was unharmed in the incident.

There is no doubt Takeoff is one of the most influential artists of his time, and as seen in LeBron James and Trae Young’s reactions, he has inspired countless people with his music.