Lonnie Walker IV impressed in preseason, sparking speculation among Boston Celtics fans about his potential spot on the roster. However, after signing an Exhibit 10 contract, Walker was ultimately waived, with the Celtics unable to justify retaining him due to salary cap implications.

The 25-year old inked a deal with the Celtics offering a substantial payout if he spent 60 days with their G-League affiliate, setting him up for a possible conversion to a standard NBA contract with Boston. However, when the Celtics revealed their Maine roster, Walker's name was notably absent.

Walker faced a decision between entering free agency or joining the Celtics' G League affiliate in Maine. Reports indicated that the 2018 first-round pick opted for free agency, a choice he appeared to confirm on Tuesday.

Lonnie Walker's message after being cut by the Celtics

“I’m only 25 all in due time!” Walker said in a post on X(formerly Twitter). “The marathon continues. I know the stars will align. Self belief is the best belief. All apart of the story. Stay tuned.”

In training camp, Walker expressed openness to a G-League stint. After showcasing his skills in preseason action and even earning minutes with the Celtics' bench unit, fans were hopeful he'd stay. However, with Boston already deep into the luxury tax, the cost of retaining Walker as the 15th roster spot proved too high.

With limited NBA roster spots open at the start of the week, Walker may look to play overseas and potentially make an NBA return after the trade deadline.

Hints suggest Walker's time with Boston may not be entirely over. According to Jake Fischer from Bleacher Report, there's a chance the Celtics could bring him back later this season, even if it’s not immediate.

The Celtics’ decision to waive Dmytro Skapintsev, Ron Harper Jr., Jay Scrubb, and Hason Ward didn't stir much reaction. What stood out, however, was that Lonnie Walker IV wasn’t cut alongside them, raising some eyebrows.

Walker was waived two days later, suggesting the Celtics may have held off out of respect for his established NBA experience, unlike the other recent cuts. Still, it was evident he had impressed enough for Boston to carefully weigh their decision before ultimately parting ways.

Circumstances just not aligning for the Celtics to acquire Walker

The Celtics have shown interest in retaining Walker, but the luxury tax's financial constraints posed a major obstacle. They even explored a trade involving Jaden Springer to free up space and offset costs; however, these attempts ultimately came up short.

Walker is undeniably a scoring asset who can heat up quickly, but with the Celtics off to a strong 4-0 start, winning three of those games by sizable margins, his offensive boost may not be a pressing need. Adding him could offer extra firepower to an already deep roster, but the Celtics appear well-equipped with talent for now.

Lonnie Walker IV is beginning his seventh professional season and has appeared in over 300 NBA games. However, he couldn't secure a guaranteed contract during the summer and is still in search of a team. Recently, reports surfaced indicating that Real Madrid expressed interest in him, but he remains unsigned for the time being. Throughout his career, Walker has played for the Spurs, Lakers, and Nets.