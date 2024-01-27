Whatever Luka Doncic and Devin Booker had for breakfast on Friday morning, they both might want to stick to that because at the moment, the two superstars are lighting up the court in their respective games. The Dallas Mavericks are currently playing the Atlanta Hawks while the Phoenix Suns are dueling with the Indiana Pacers. Both Doncic and Booker have eclipsed the 50-point mark and there's still around a quarter left to play for both games.

Of course, big nights such as this would definitely draw attention, and the fans have taken notice.

Some users pointed out the similarity of Doncic and Booker's first-half stats.

Another fan hilariously threw shade at Jayson Tatum, who had nothing to do with Doncic and Booker's games.

 

Of course, knowing the recent history of both the Mavs and the Suns, some fans made memes pitting Doncic against Booker.

Interestingly, both superstars' big games are surfacing just days after Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 70 and 62 points, respectively. One could also speculate that Doncic and Booker's previous matchups may have something to do with their respective onslaughts right now.

To expound on the aforementioned history between both teams, whenever the Suns and the Mavs play, things get heated. From trash talk to scuffles, the Mavs and the Suns have quite a rivalry going on at the moment. And of course, the fans have a tendency to compare Doncic and Booker all the time.

They faced one another just this past Wednesday, in a game that saw Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Durant and Grant Williams get into a scuffle as tempers flared. The Suns eventually came out on top, led by Booker's 46-point night. Doncic himself had a game as well, finishing with 34 points.

Now, as fan comparisons between the two remain fresh, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker are continuing where they left off, and they're even raising their performances to a whole new level.

 

 