Magic Johnson had kind words for Adam Silver, as the Lakers legend is a huge fan of the NBA In-Season Tournament

What is it with Los Angeles Lakers greats and the NBA In-Season Tournament?

First, LeBron James called Adam Silver a ‘genius' for putting the tournament together. Now Lakers legend Magic Johnson is giving Adam Silver his flowers.

Says Magic on social media, “I want to give a big shoutout to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and his staff for putting on an electrifying in-season tournament! You can tell the players are into the tournament because the games are exciting and engaging night after night. I’ll be tuned in with my hot popcorn ready to watch my Lakers play the Pelicans but first, I’m going to catch Giannis, Damian Lillard and the Bucks against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. The way Haliburton is playing this year, he should be an All Star!”

The NBA In-Season Tournament has earned rave reviews from fans and players, especially once the tournament games reached the knockout stage. Early in the season, NBA games have a reputation for not being exciting or counting for much, but the tournament has created compelling, high-energy, playoff atmosphere style basketball in November and December – no small feat.

Thursday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Before that, Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers battle the Milwaukee Bucks.

The winners of those respective games will face each other on Saturday with the winner being named champions of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The players on the winning team will each take home $500,000 in prize money.