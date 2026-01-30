It is hard to overstate the importance of the New York Giants' ongoing offensive coordinator search, as they try to find the right guy to maximize Jaxson Dart's potential. New head coach John Harbaugh has other areas on his staff to address, however, and apparently, he just filled one. Big Blue is expected to hire former Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Donald D'Alesio, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Before spending the 2025-26 campaign working under Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Zach Orr, the Youngstown State alum won two Super Bowl rings as the safeties coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. He had the privilege of observing legendary DC Steve Spagnuolo for four years. The Giants are hoping he can share some of that championship wisdom with them. D'Alesio did endure some struggles in Baltimore, though.

The Ravens' secondary was a noticeable weak spot last season, ranking 30th in the NFL with 247.9 passing yards allowed per game. The squad was in the middle of the pack for interceptions, recording 11 on the campaign. Perhaps there are more impressive candidates out there, but D'Alesio obviously made a strong impression on Harbaugh in their one year together.

Besides, the Super Bowl 47 champion and 2019 AP NFL Coach of the Year has proven himself to be quite adept at building a competent secondary for much of his career. The Giants' incoming defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, is also proficient in that area. New York's secondary is incomplete at the moment, but with a capable coaching staff, the hope is that 2025-26 underachievers like cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland can bounce back next season.

Donald D'Alesio aims to rebound himself. He will rely on the success he achieved with the Chiefs and the lessons he learned with the Ravens as he prepares for this next endeavor.