The royal return of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to Rocket Arena on Wednesday became even more special.

The Lakers visited the Cleveland Cavaliers, aiming for their third straight win. It was an emotional homecoming for James, who had to wipe away his tears when the Cavaliers played a video tribute for him in the first half.

But it was business as usual for the 41-year-old James when he was on the floor. He even set another milestone as he became the first player in league history to reach 60,000 career minutes in the regular season.

MORE HISTORY FOR THE KING 👑 LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to reach 60,000 career regular-season minutes ⌚ pic.twitter.com/83m3ImvNTh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

It is another testament to James' unparalleled longevity, and it is quite poetic that he achieved it in his old stomping ground.

The four-time MVP is in his 23rd year, and he is still out there dropping fantastic highlights. There might not be another player who could play as long as he. Not to mention, at a high level.

James, who's averaging 33.2 minutes per game, has always said he does not want to cheat the game. He has always treated it with respect, which is why he takes care of his physique, putting in the work even when nobody is watching. Being a gym rat has definitely worked well for him.

While he has been slowed down by different injuries in recent years, the NBA's all-time leading scorer is still making a huge impact for the Lakers.

Unfortunately, the Lakers lost to the Cavaliers, 129-99. James had 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 27 minutes. They fell to 28-18.