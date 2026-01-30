The Oklahoma City Thunder have a target on their back as large as the entire land area of the United States of America, and every team is gunning for their crown — the Minnesota Timberwolves included. On Thursday night, the Timberwolves took advantage of the Thunder's injury woes and blew them out of the building, 123-111.

The Timberwolves were playing inspired basketball all night long; rarely do teams score more points off turnovers and points in transition than the Thunder, but Minnesota pulled that feat off in addition to making them pay from beyond the arc over and over again. They made 22 triples on the night, compared to just 11 for OKC, and it was always going to be difficult for the Thunder to overcome that sort of mathematical deficit.

Following the game, Anthony Edwards did make it clear that he and the Timberwolves were playing with a chip on their shoulder, especially when they were battling against the team that sent them home in last year's playoffs.

“It's super personal for me because they put us out last year and they got the reigning MVP. It's super personal. I think a win like this shows that if we bring defensive intensity every night, we're gonna be alright,” Edwards told the Amazon Prime Nightcap crew.

“It’s super personal.” Anthony Edwards kept it real on beating the Thunder 🗣️ (via @NBAonPrime)pic.twitter.com/PEd3bLpDX5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2026

Article Continues Below

Timberwolves still a dark-horse contender

Considering how inconsistent the Timberwolves can be, it can be difficult to remember sometimes that this team has gone to the Western Conference Finals two years in a row. A little more injury or matchup luck here and there, and the Timberwolves might be in business.

Acquiring a point guard prior to the trade deadline could still help the Timberwolves so their offense doesn't lose its composure come crunch time. But again, like Edwards said, the Timberwolves have it in them to compete with the best of the best.