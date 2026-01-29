Bronny James used to watch in awe as a kid, as his dad, LeBron James, built a legacy with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, as fate would have it, they are teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, with the younger James looking to make a name for himself, even though it feels like an exercise in futility.

Whatever happens, they already made history by becoming the first father and son to play together in the NBA. It is a feat that is not fully appreciated. It is something that might never be duplicated.

But for LeBron, seeing his son play in the NBA is already an achievement in itself. On Wednesday, they were back at Rocket Arena as the Cavaliers hosted the Lakers. The specialness of it was not lost on the four-time MVP.

“It was pretty cool to watch him (Bronny) continue to live out his dream, obviously, it's also a homecoming for him, to see him get that fast break dunk, hit a couple of shots, get the ovation from fans, it was a pretty cool moment for him and our family,” said the 41-year-old James in the postgame conference.

“If my mom were here, watching her son and her grandson (play), I don't even know how to wrap that into my brain. It's just so weird, so cool, and so surreal.”

LeBron on Bronny: “It was pretty cool to watch him continue to live out his dream… My mom got to watch her son and her grandson play in the NBA at the same time”pic.twitter.com/oNwaqRVFoB — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 29, 2026

Sadly, the Lakers lost to the Cavaliers, 129-99. LeBron, who achieved another milestone, had a subpar game of 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, and six turnovers, while Bronny tallied eight points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal off the bench.

Still, anytime a father and son can live out their dream together, especially in their hometown, it should always be considered a win.