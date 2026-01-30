Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the most electrifying scorers in the NBA. With his athleticism, range, and moxie, he can easily get buckets on a nightly basis.

Due to Edwards' offensive prowess, a facet of his game that is usually overlooked is his defensive ability. Edwards is a tough on-ball stopper, and he usually takes it upon himself to guard the opposing team's best wingman.

On Thursday, the Timberwolves upset the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-111, at Target Center. Edwards credited their defense, as they won their third straight outing.

“I don't want to jinx it, man. But I'm liking the way our defense is looking these last couple of games, but I think we just have to carry it over in every game,” said the 24-year-old star in a video posted by The Minnesota Star Tribune's Christopher Hine.

Edwards has often taken responsibility if their defense was not on point, knowing that he should always serve as Minnesota's barometer.

“I think it starts with me on the defensive end. If I'm guarding at a high level, I think everybody's gotta do it. So I just gotta make my mind up and choose to do it, which is always tough,” added the three-time All-Star.

“It's definitely hard for sure.”

Some Anthony Edwards postgame tonight. pic.twitter.com/bo3MyRit0l — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 30, 2026

The Timberwolves held the Thunder to a few points lower than their league-leading average of 120.4 per game. Minnesota scored 30 points off Oklahoma City's 16 turnovers.

Edwards finished with 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Jaden McDaniels provided support with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

The Timberwolves will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.