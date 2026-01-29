In another reminder to LeBron James about how long he's been playing in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward saw his son and teammate, Bronny James, take off for a huge throwdown late in Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at his old stomping grounds.

As the Lakers were getting blown out by the Cavs at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick decided to throw in the towel and let the backups get their time on the court for the remainder of the contest. Bronny took the opportunity to turn some heads with some buckets down the stretch, including this breakaway dunk off a heads-up defensive play.

LeBron's reaction to Bronny's slam was also shown on the broadcast, with the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player looking proud of his son's great two-way play.

The Lakers ended up suffering a 129-99 loss to Donovan Mitchell and company.

LeBron had an abysmal evening, with a performance that looked like a shell of what he used to put up in front of Cavs fans back in the day, as he finished with only 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting from the floor while committing six turnovers in 27 minutes.

Bronny, on the other hand, scored eight points on 3-for-3 shooting with two rebounds and an assist plus a steal in just eight minutes of action off the bench.

Luka Doncic, who had an injury scare earlier in the contest, paced the Lakers with a game-high 29 points, while the Cavaliers got 25 and 20 points from Mitchell and Jaylon Tyson, respectively.