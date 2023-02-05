The Kyrie Irving trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks is making waves across the basketball world, and various NBA stars have begun to react to the blockbuster deal.

Both Andre Drummond and Kristaps Porzingis shared their thoughts on the deal just moments after the news broke:

Kyrie to Dallas 👀👀

Ladies and Gentleman welcome to the trade deadline 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 5, 2023

wow 👀👀 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) February 5, 2023

Former NBAers Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford shared a similar sentiment in their tweets:

👀👀👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 5, 2023

The NBA is the greatest show on earth! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 5, 2023

The Nets traded Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Nets and received Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in return.

Dinwiddie returns to Brooklyn, where he played for five seasons before an ACL injury early in the 2020-21 season. He shared his own comical reaction to the news:

When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags. Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home 😅🙏🏾 https://t.co/Enuqat6v0N — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 5, 2023

“Talks between the Nets and Mavericks accelerated on Sunday,” Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Sunday afternoon. “The Lakers and Nets had several conversations on a potential deal, but the Nets preferred Dallas’ package that included getting a point guard and wing to add to the roster plus future draft picks. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving going back to their Nike days together. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was also a proponent of the trade, with the Mavericks adding a second star next to Luka Doncic. The Mavs can wait to see how the rest of the season goes before deciding on a new deal for Irving.”

Kyrie Irving’s tumultuous, four-season tenure with the Nets included “injuries, dozens of missed games due to a refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and a suspension this season for promoting a movie that contained antisemitic themes,” per Woj.

The 30-year-old opted into the final season of his deal in the summer, but requested a trade out of Brooklyn earlier this week after failing to reach an agreement on an extension.

He is averaging 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season. He will be eligible to sign a two-year, $78.6 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks until June 30.