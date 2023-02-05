The Brooklyn Nets had their world rocked when Kyrie Irving decided that he wanted a trade away from the team. When that bombshell was announced, everyone expected Brooklyn to acquiesce to the star’s demand. It seems like that’s looking more possible, since they’re planning to bench Irving before the trade deadline, per Chris Haynes.

Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

It was reported earlier that Irving told the Nets that he intends to sit amid his trade request. It seems like rather than forcing the unhappy star to play, they would much rather keep him on the sidelines. Brooklyn is fully intent on dealing Irving, and they want this process to be as smooth as possible.

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets due to conflicts in their contract negotiations. The star point guard was looking for a long-term contract. However, the franchise was unwilling to give him that, for a multitude of reasons. In response, Irving requested a trade, with the intention of signing that long deal with a different team.

Irving’s talent on offense is undeniable: he’s one of the best ball-handlers and rim finishers in the league. He’s the reason the Nets haven’t completely imploded without Kevin Durant. However, he has his fair share of weaknesses as well. There’s also the matter of Irving’s penchant for off-court drama. Teams will most likely take this into account when judging whether to trade for him.

We’ll see what else the Nets will do if or when they trade Kyrie Irving. For now, everyone will need to step up.