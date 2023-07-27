Juancho Hernangomez had been a serviceable NBA big man. His success internationally with his brothers in Spain brought him to the league. However, the twilight of his career had unfortunately arrived. The Spanish superstar has to bid farewell to the league and enter a new chapter. It involves Panathinaikos BC and the Euroleague.

The Spaniard has been with a lot of NBA teams which bolstered his sage basketball IQ. These franchises were the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz. His stints with them started when he was selected in the 2016 NBA Draft lottery. Juancho Hernangomez was the 15th overall pick in the first round of that draft class.

Much like a lot of NBA stars, Juancho has to explore greener pastures. Ones where he can shine and get better pay and playing time. This prompted his decision to join Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos BC and the Euroleague, per George Zakkas of SDNA Greece.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 27-year-old will be able to suit up for the team in their upcoming 2023-24 season. He is likely to compete with other former NBA stars like Carsen Edwards, and Semi Ojeleye. His team is also full of NBA-caliber talent like Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Kyle Guy.

A new chapter awaits the Spanish basketball legend. His relatively young age can still push him towards a huge contract and a winning season. Moreover, the doors back to the NBA may not be fully closed. Will we see him back in the league in the coming seasons?