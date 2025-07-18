NBA legends are former NBA stars who are long gone from the league but continue to be remembered for their respective legacies. But given that the NBA drastically changes, one cannot help but wonder what if some of these legends were able to play in the modern era during their peak. And there's no question that some of them would probably have carved out better careers. Here is a look at 10 NBA legends who would thrive in the modern NBA.

Check out the gallery.

Arvydas Sabonis

Arvydas Sabonis was way ahead of his time. The Lithuanian star was way too skilled for a center during his era, as he possessed the ability to facilitate the offense at the post while being agile enough for his 7-foot-3 frame. Today, a lot of NBA fans would agree that Sabonis had shades of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Andrei Kirilenko

Two-way players today have become extremely valuable for playoff contenders. They produce points while making their mark defensively. As a result, it would've been interesting to see Russian forward Andrei Kirilenko play in the modern NBA during his prime.

Dubbed as AK-47, Kirilenko was a Swiss Army knife capable of doing a little bit of everything. However, defense was easily his main calling card. He'd easily lockdown some of the best perimeter players today and probably would have more All-Star Game appearances to his name.

Sam Perkins

Sam Perkins' value would be much higher today compared to the era that he played in. The 6-foot-9 power forward never shied away from hitting the deep three-ball when asked to. Unfortunately, in his era, big men were mostly asked to stay in the paint. In fact, while Perkins was able to attempt 1.8 threes per game, he could've had more accolades to his name had he enjoyed the green light to shoot it more from that area, the same license that modern big men enjoy.

Rasheed Wallace

Back in the day, Rasheed Wallace was a tough power forward who could anchor the defense while possessing the ability to space the floor. His skillset was unique in his era. Fast-forward to today, a player like Wallace would've been a valuable commodity in the modern NBA. The 6-foot-11 big man possessed a sweet shooting stroke. But more importantly, he probably won't back down against the best centers in the league today.

Larry Bird is one of the best shooters of all time in the NBA. In fact, he shot 37.6% from beyond the arc and earned an NBA record of three NBA 3-point shooting contest titles. But during his time, players weren't given the license to stroke it as much as today. Bird played at a time that was several years away from the 3-point revolution. The Celtics legend would've probably took advantage of more attempts from beyond the arc, given how deadly he was in that region.

Steve Nash

When it comes to one of the best playmakers, Steve Nash should easily be in that conversation. Although Nash played a bit in the modern era, he was already way past his prime. Nash at his full peak in the modern era would've been interesting to watch.

Article Continues Below

Although he was a pass-first player, the two-time NBA MVP was also an elite shooter. He knocked down 42.8% of his threes, a solid indicator that puts him in a similar group with Stephen Curry, who turned out to be a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP as well. Perhaps an NBA championship ring wouldn't have been as elusive to Nash had he played in the modern era.

Speaking of shooters, Reggie Miller was the best during his time. In fact, at one point, Miller held the record for the most 3-point field goals converted by a player in NBA history. To make matters more interesting, he did it in an era that didn't prioritize threes. Given Miller's off-ball abilities, he would easily be a valuable asset in today's NBA since teams these days put more premium on pace and space.

Another knockdown shooter who would thrive in the modern NBA is Jerry West. The late West played in an era when the 3-point shooting arc had yet to be implemented in the NBA. Nonetheless, that didn't stop the Lakers legend from knocking down deep shots and becoming one of the best scorers of the game. With more spacing in today's NBA, one can only imagine how much West could've capitalized.

Although Scottie Pippen will be remembered as the greatest second option in NBA history, his all-around efforts might've been more impactful in today's era. Pippen possessed the right size and length while having a complete skillset that allowed him to contribute on both ends of the floor.

He was a capable scorer who could carry an offense while having the defensive chops to lock down opposing perimeter players. His playstyle is an ideal mold for some of the franchise players today, including the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, and Andre Iguodala.

Regarded as the greatest NBA player of all time, a lot of basketball fans can agree that Michael Jordan will probably thrive in any era he plays in. His graceful acrobatic stunts in midair coupled with his deadly scoring from midrange and around the basket would make him a dangerous scorer even in today's NBA, especially with more space to operate coupled with lackluster defense, chances are good that Jordan would've easily replicated his already glorious career in the modern era.