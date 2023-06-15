Nike enthusiasts and basketball fans alike have reason to rejoice as the iconic sports brand gears up for the release of the highly anticipated Nike LeBron 7 ‘Florida A&M' sneaker in ‘Gorge Green' color.

Regarded as one of LeBron James' most beloved signature models, the Nike LeBron 7 has captivated sneakerheads for over a decade with its impressive lineup of vibrant colorways and noteworthy retros.

Now, Nike unveils its latest creation, the “Gorge Green” model, which is set to make waves in the sneaker community. The shoe's predominantly green upper immediately catches the eye, while tasteful orange accents enhance its overall aesthetic appeal. A white Nike swoosh, featuring an orange outline and subtle black speckles, adds an extra touch of style. Completing the homage to Florida A&M, the university's logo is prominently placed on the tongue.

While LeBron's extensive shoe collection boasts various models, fans continue to hold the Nike LeBron 7 in high regard. Its versatility and undeniable appeal have given rise to a plethora of exceptional designs and captivating offerings, especially in recent years.

However, Nike is now shifting its focus toward developing new sneaker offerings that align with LeBron's deep love and appreciation for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Throughout his career, LeBron has fostered a meaningful partnership with Florida A&M University (FAMU), one of the nation's largest HBCUs. The NBA superstar has paid tribute to FAMU through his shoe designs in the past, and earlier this year, sneaker enthusiasts were treated to the black-themed Nike LeBron 7 FAMU edition.