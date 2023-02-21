Russell Westbrook was known for getting no shortage of triple-doubles during his prime. Denver Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic is currently known for getting his share of triple-doubles as well. Although their play styles are different, former NBA player Nick Young made a Westbrook-Jokic comparison that led to plenty of criticism on Twitter.

“Why when Russ was avg a triple double 3 straight yrs it was a problem he stat padding but joker do it he can win his 3 rd MVP they do the same stuff every yr have great stats great regular season and get they a** whoop in the playoffs but no criticism,” Young said.

Young has spoken out about Russell Westbrook in the past. However, comparing Westbrook to Jokic, the two-time reigning MVP, led many to call Young out on Twitter.

“The fact that ur an NBA player and u don’t understand the difference is why ur out of the league,” one fan wrote in response to Young.

“Westbrook has won 1 series since 2016 has had multiple teammates who finished top 3 in MVP voting in that time! Jokic has lost in the first round once and it was to the eventual champion warriors! Even beating Dame/CJ without Murray Their playoff success is not comparable,” DBG shared on Twitter.

Another fan even used Nick Young’s meme against him for his Nikola Jokic-Russell Westbrook take.

Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. And as Young mentioned, Denver has performed well over the past few years but struggled in the postseason. Jokic is looking to change that narrative during the 2022-2023 playoffs.

There’s no question that Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA today.