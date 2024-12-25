The NBA ratings decline has been a subject of discussion in recent weeks. Pat McAfee seemingly hinted at something that could help the issue via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Hey @NBA.. Christmas Eve**,” McAfee wrote.

So what exactly is McAfee referring to in this post? Well, he is most likely suggesting that the league could play games on Christmas Eve either instead of or in addition to Christmas Day.

The NFL recently added games on Christmas Day, something that may impact NBA Christmas Day ratings. However, there were no NFL or NBA games played during Christmas Eve. McAfee seems to believe that the NBA should take advantage of that and play on Christmas Eve.

Would Christmas Eve games completely solve the NBA ratings dilemma? No, but it could help, assuming the NFL doesn't follow and also try to play games on the same day.

With that being said, the NBA shouldn't abandon playing games on Christmas Day. Many fans still look forward to watching games on the holiday. It has become a tradition for many fans.

Everyone seems to have an opinion as to why NBA ratings have declined. Some have said it is not a big deal and blamed it on the streaming element of things, while others have suggested that too many three-point attempts are being implemented per game. A number of other potential factors have been mentioned as well, but there does not seem to be one specific reason leading the charge.

However, there are still plenty of fans who love watching the NBA. The league currently features no shortage of talent. With LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant nearing the end of their careers, players such as Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum are set to lead the NBA for years to come.