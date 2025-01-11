The NBA is postponing the Houston Rockets-Atlanta Hawks game scheduled for Saturday, due to an inclement weather situation. The game has yet to be re-scheduled, per the league.

“The decision was made in consultation with local officials, and to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area,” the league said in a statement.

Icy conditions and snow are affecting a large part of the East coast Saturday, as January brought some wintry weather over most of the eastern part of the country.

Atlanta has a 19-19 overall record this season, while the Rockets are 25-12.

The NBA is having some bad luck right now with games

The NBA is now having their fourth game canceled this week, due to bad weather and also the wildfires in southern California. Los Angeles Lakers contests, as well as a L.A. Clippers game were the other games postponed in recent days.

The league will now have to work overtime to re-schedule games. With the fires raging in southern California, it is not unexpected to see the league have to postpone even more contests. The wildfires have forced evacuations in parts of Los Angeles, and there's already been a significant amount of damage to homes and infrastructure.

The Atlanta metro area is dealing with a different issue. The city is not used to dealing with snow and ice, but a winter storm dropped some freezing rain in the area overnight on Friday. That rain led to icy conditions for the Georgia city.

“The bulk of the freezing rain we’ve been putting up with has exited our area, moving up I-85 into the upstate of South Carolina,” meteorologist David Chandley said, per Fox 5. “Now it becomes a freezing issue.”

The Rockets are scheduled to next play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Atlanta is scheduled to host Phoenix on Tuesday, but time will tell if that game can be played due to the ongoing weather issues.