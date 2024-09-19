Ray Allen is embracing the challenges of aging with a bit of social media humor and a lot of grace.

Allen, the legendary NBA sharpshooter, recently shared a candid and humorous post on Instagram about his struggles with aging and eyesight. The good news is some glasses will help the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer see a trophy case filled thanks to a career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Super Sonics, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat.

Known for his three-point proclivities and overall precision on the court, Allen revealed that he had been squinting more than usual over the past year. For his birthday, his son gifted him reading glasses, which initially left Allen in disbelief. The beloved 49-year-old baller's eye just took some extra time to wake up. However, after wearing the eyeball aids, Allen had to admit the eyesight issues were not just due to fatigue but a sign of aging.

“For the last year I’ve been noticing that I’ve been squinting more than usual,” Allen began.

“For my birthday, my son bought these reading glasses for me and I looked at him like he had 12 eyes. Lol For the last few months, I just assumed that I was tired and my eyes weren’t ready yet. Earlier this evening I went searching for the glasses in my closet and voila I’m back in business – my up close eyesight restored. I know getting old can be difficult for a lot of us but all we can do is embrace the changes and be appreciative that we are still on this side.”

Allen's post was capped with the hashtags #countyourblessings, #lifeiswonderful, and #fathertimeisundefeated.

NBA legend Ray Allen admits defeat

In his post, Allen waved the white flag in a way we can all relate to eventually. It's the Woj Bomb of all Woj Bombs: Father Time will always win. Reflecting on the inevitability of aging and the importance of embracing these changes with a positive attitude is the only way to eke out a few more wins on the margins. Allen’s message was clear: while getting older can be challenging, it’s essential to appreciate the journey and count our blessings.

Ray Allen's experience resonated with many fans, who appreciated his honesty and humor. Comments poured in, praising Allen for his openness and encouraging him to continue sharing his experiences. Allen’s story is a reminder that even the greatest athletes face the same challenges as everyone else and that a positive outlook can make all the difference.

Perhaps Allen will weigh in on LASIK procedures before the NBA season starts. Maybe the reading glasses will work just fine. Either way, it will be hard to miss the glint of the silverware-laden trophy case. Allen has a Big East Player of the Year plaque, a couple of All-NBA Team awards, 10 NBA All-Star memorabilia pieces, those two NBA Finals championship rings, and an Olympic gold medal.

Allen taught a valuable lesson in admitting when needing help. He also had a lot to say about teaching the next generation about shooting on the Old Man and the Three podcast.

It's easy to see, and hear, why arguably the only person on the planet more qualified to talk about three-pointers is Steph Curry.