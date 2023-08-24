The NBA has been home to some of the most aesthetically pleasing jumpshot forms in basketball history. When the topic of most beautiful-looking jumpshot becomes the point of discussion, Klay Thompson, Reggie Miller, and Ray Allen are usually the names fans bring up. But when it comes to the exact opposite of what constitutes a jumpshot that's pleasing to the eye, Shawn Marion's shooting form almost always is the first thing that comes to fans' mind.

Marion, the do-it-all forward who played for 16 years, splitting time with the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers, had, to say the least, a weird-looking jumpshot. His release point is very low, as he starts his shot from around his chest area, bringing it in front of his face, and he also dangles the ball in front of him in such a pronounced manner that he looks like he's giving away the basketball to a young kid more so than letting it fly from the perimeter.

Nevertheless, as much of a magnet for criticism as his jumpshot may be, Shawn Marion doesn't care about what his detractors say. As the new adage goes, shooters shoot, and for as long as it goes in, why should form matter — especially when everybody's jumpshot is different from one another's?

“You know what? [My shooting form] wasn’t different because don’t nobody shoots the same if that’s the case. Who actually came up with the picture perfect form and what is that, though? Technically it’s somebody’s opinion… it’s everybody’s opinion. Listen, as long as it goes in that’s all that matters,” Marion said in an appearance on Youtube’s Scoop B Selects with host, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

Shawn Marion is right. After all, not too many NBA players last 16 years in the league, and there have been plenty of players with more aesthetically-pleasing jumpshots than Marion who failed to stick around in the association. It's a testament to the way Marion impacted the game on so many levels that his odd-looking shot didn't prevent him from carving out an incredible career.

And it's not like Marion was a total brick-layer from deep. Marion made 791 threes for his career on a 33.1 percent clip, which isn't too shabby especially when taking into account just how much laughter his shooting form has drawn over the years.