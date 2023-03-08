When Shawn Marion was in the NBA, he was known as one of the most versatile players in the league at his peak moments. Marion guarded every position on defense, and he could score from anywhere on the court. Of course, the athleticism was off the charts.

If there was any criticism of Marion’s game, it centered around his jump shot, which was seen by some as unorthodox, to say the least.

It’s apparent Shawn Marion remembers those comments, and when he talked with ClutchPoints during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, he didn’t hold back with the response.

“Cause y’all created that s**t and I shoot way better than most these guys shooting right now,” Marion said. “It’s that simple but, you know, it’s funny because I used to really think it was kind of a hidden agenda to take away from what I really do on the floor, and it kind of was if you really go back and look at it.

“I don’t shoot like everybody but don’t nobody shoot the same,” he continued. “Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, you got the Splash, because they don’t shoot, nowhere alike. It’s very funny but like, you know, as you sit here and you learn, you got to respect. You can’t, you can’t take away what I did on this floor.”

Marion played in the league for 16 seasons, with five different teams. He won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, and was also a four-time All-Star.

For shooting percentages, he shot 48.4 percent from the field, 33.1 from three-point range and 81 from the free-throw line. Not bad for a man with the unique shooting form.