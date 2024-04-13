The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Memphis Grizzlies in an air-tight interconference matchup on Friday night. LeBron James' squad won 123-120, but the matchup did not come without a game clock controversy.
During the third quarter, there was reportedly a malfunction that caused both teams to play an extra minute and six seconds. When the shot clock was supposed to be reset at 1:14, the game clock was also accidentally set to 2:20, per Ramiro Bentes. No one noticed the error, and the teams played the rest of the game with a new game clock.
Time was on the Lakers' side against the Grizzlies
Some fans made light of the error with one X user saying, “How will this affect LeBron's legacy?” Others were critical of the mistake, saying the move was made in an attempt to cater to James. Meanwhile, Grizzlies fans claimed they were robbed.
Theoretically, the error would have benefitted both the Lakers and the Grizzlies. The game was tight towards the end of the third quarter, so it could have gone either way. In the end, the Lakers got the last laugh.
Memphis found itself down in the fourth quarter but made a storming comeback under the leadership of GG Jackson. The rookie went on a scoring barrage in the final minutes, nailing two three-pointers and a tough layup to cut LA's lead within striking distance. However, LeBron James had something to say about that.
James and Anthony Davis put the team on their back and put the game out of reach. The Grizzlies had a chance to even the score with 15 seconds left in the game. GG Jackson drove to the basket and missed, but the ball was tapped toward the sideline.
In a race to tip the ball to a Grizzly teammate, Jack White threw the ball inbounds, but James anticipated and stole it. He dribbled down the court for a game-sealing windmill dunk.
Los Angeles was able to survive Memphis despite giving up a sizable lead. Can the Lakers clean things up heading into the NBA Playoffs?
Lakers need to tighten things up for their postseason run
Los Angeles finished Friday night's game with a whopping 19 turnovers. Thankfully, LeBron James and Anthony Davis' heroics overcame their flimsy handling of the basketball. James finished the matchup with 37 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Davis notched 36 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists.
The two stars outplayed Memphis' severely undermanned squad. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies had standout performances from multiple players.
GG Jackson led the team with 31 points, and three other Grizzlies impressively scored 20 points or more. Jake LaRavia and Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 28, and Jordan Goodwin amassed 23 to go with 17 rebounds.
If the Lakers want to avenge their 2023 postseason showing, they need to be laser-focused going into the Play-In Tournament. Los Angeles could face the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, or Golden State Warriors.
Each of those teams has high-level squads who are hungry for a deep playoff run. Los Angeles cannot afford to be caught off guard.
Nevertheless, LA has what it takes to get back to the Western Conference Finals and beyond. D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimuara stepped up big for the Lakers in 2023 and look to do so again in 2024.
All in all, issues like the game clock malfunction from Friday night will not break LA's focus amid their looming postseason quest.