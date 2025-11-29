Brooklyn Nets fans have seen flashes of Tyrese Martin’s scoring potential before, but Friday night added another unforgettable moment to his growing highlight reel. While the Nets ultimately lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 115-103, Martin delivered a jaw-dropping sequence that shifted the energy in Barclays Center heading into the final frame.

Against Philadelphia, when Brooklyn was trailing and with only seconds left, the 76ers held an 87-72 advantage. The most dramatic shot of the quarter came directly from Martin.

As the clock ticked toward zero, Martin received the ball with 3.7 seconds remaining, he stepped into a rushed 3 from well beyond the line and buried it as time expired to finish the quarter at 87-75. The make, a true desperation dagger, trimmed the deficit to 12 and injected some belief into a team searching for footing in the game.

Speed.

Pace.

Tyrese Martin (16 PTS) beats the 3Q buzzer! 🏆 PHI-BKN • East Group B@emirates NBA Cup on NBA League Pass

Despite the loss, head coach Jordi Fernandez gave meaningful context to Martin’s value beyond a single shot. Fernandez pointed to Martin as a stabilizing presence in the rotation and locker room.

“He's just a mature, steady person,” said Fernandez after the game, via Clutchpoints' Erik Slater. “You see it in the day-to-day and it reflects on the court. All his teammates trust him. We trust him. And he's been part of our success as far as competing… A guy that always leads by example. You always need a grown-up, and I know he's not very old, but he's a reliable person, and I think we're trying to build something special. You definitely need people like him. He's definitely a star in his role.”

The 76ers, led by Tyrese Maxey’s 22 points and 20 points from Jared McCain, reclaimed control immediately after Brooklyn’s mini-surge, closing the door on a comeback.

Up next, the Nets travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, and if Martin continues supplying moments of steadiness and timely shot-making, Brooklyn could quickly turn an unreal buzzer-beater from a loss into the catalyst they need for a late-fall reset.