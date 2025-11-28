As the Los Angeles Lakers (13–4) prepare for their final West Group B matchup in NBA Cup play, the team has released its latest injury report ahead of Friday night’s meeting with the Dallas Mavericks (5–14) at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The status of veteran guard Marcus Smart headlines the update.

The Lakers have listed Smart as questionable with back spasms. The 31-year-old last played in Tuesday’s 135–118 NBA Cup win over the Los Angeles Clippers, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block while shooting 3-for-5 from the field in 20 minutes. Smart has been a fixture of the Lakers’ defensive structure early in the season, providing on-ball pressure and secondary playmaking in JJ Redick’s rotation.

Through 14 games, Smart is averaging 9.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 40.8 percent from the field. He has made nine starts and continues to serve as one of the roster’s most versatile backcourt defenders.

Los Angeles also listed center Deandre Ayton as probable with a right knee contusion. Ayton appeared in last Sunday’s 108–106 win over the Utah Jazz but was limited to 13 minutes before exiting with the injury. The 27-year-old has been highly efficient to start the season, averaging 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting a career-best 69.6 percent across 15 games.

Ayton’s availability will be significant as the Lakers prepare to face former franchise cornerstone Anthony Davis, who is listed as questionable on the Mavericks’ injury report. Davis has not played since suffering a calf strain on Oct. 29 and is attempting to return for what would be his first game at Crypto.com Arena since being traded to Dallas last February.

The Lakers enter Friday’s matchup at the top of West Group B with a 3–0 record and a +36 point differential, having already clinched a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Dallas, meanwhile, sits at 1–2 in group play and continues to deal with injuries and on-court inconsistency during its 5–14 start.

Whether Smart is cleared to play will be determined closer to tip-off, but his defensive presence and experience would provide a meaningful boost as Los Angeles looks to close out group play on a high note.