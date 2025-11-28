The Los Angeles Lakers enter the final night of the NBA Cup group stage dealing with a problem that escalated after Luka Doncic called the team’s Cup floor slippery and unsafe earlier in the week. His comments echoed through the locker room, and several teammates agreed. The timing aligns with Anthony Davis’ return for the Dallas Mavericks, marking his first game against the Lakers since the bombshell trade.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Lakers’ NBA Cup court will not be used in the Mavericks game. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers confirmed they will not use the Cup floor tonight and that technicians from the league’s court vendor ruled it unfit for action. League technicians will send the floor back to the vendor for repairs. The Athletic’s Dan Woike added that it should be ready again by the time the quarterfinals arrive, if the Lakers advance. Those decisions send the team back to its traditional home court for safety and stability.

A normal floor and a big night for the Lakers

Even without Cup implications for Dallas, the game carries tension and energy. The Lakers have clinched West Group B and want clean momentum heading into the knockout rounds. The Mavericks, meanwhile, expect Anthony Davis to return, giving their lineup the interior force they missed earlier in the week. His presence sharpens their defense and raises the overall pace.

For the Lakers, the focus turns to rhythm, health, and giving Luka Doncic the secure environment he demanded. They want consistency. They want a stable floor. And they want a performance that reflects their confidence as the Cup bracket forms.

Now the spotlight shifts to tipoff: with the floor fixed and their superstar guarded by safer footing, what kind of statement will the Lakers make tonight?