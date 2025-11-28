Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James opened up about his son Bronny James’ development and his evolving role within the team during the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast with co-host and Hall of Famer Steve Nash. The conversation arrived as the Lakers continue their strong start to the 2025-26 season and prepare for a key NBA Cup matchup Friday night.

Nash began the segment by highlighting Bronny’s recent growth and increased comfort level on the court.

“And what about Bronny? It looks like he’s made a jump. He feels more comfortable, getting a little more opportunity and taking it. How’s that been?” Nash asked.

James described the second-year guard’s progress as a natural step forward after a full year of development with the South Bay Lakers and increased opportunities in the main rotation.

“It’s been great, you know, not only as a father but just as a student of the game to see someone kind of use what he was able to do last year in the G League – use that, get more comfortable, then go into summer league and be even more comfortable,” James said. “And when his time has been called this year, just continue to feel good about it.”

LeBron James praises Bronny’s growth and explains balancing leadership with fatherhood

James referenced stretches earlier in the season when the Lakers were without Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves or Marcus Smart. Bronny stepped into rotational minutes, delivering two strong outings at home and again on the road in Portland, which James emphasized as a key test of an NBA player’s growth.

“I was just super proud of him of the maturation process,” James added.

Nash then shifted the discussion to James’ dual role as both a father and a team leader, asking how he manages the balance between family and leadership expectations within an NBA environment.

“When we’re in practice and in games and things of that nature it’s the leadership,” James explained. “I’m one of the guys and one of the leaders of the team. But we have our side time where I can tell him about what I’ve seen, what I saw, or whatever. But I just want him to… walk his own journey.”

James said his focus is on giving Bronny guidance without limiting his ability to learn through experience.

Lakers continue their strong start as Bronny carves out steady minutes

Bronny has averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 assists across 11 games in his second NBA season while playing 10.2 minutes per contest. His strongest performance to date came on Nov. 8 in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, when he posted nine points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal on 4-of-6 shooting in 18 minutes.

The Lakers, who have surged to one of the West’s best records under head coach JJ Redick, continue to integrate young players like Bronny while maintaining strong play from their veteran core. Redick’s structured system and emphasis on accountability have shaped one of the league’s most efficient starts, with Los Angeles currently positioned as an early contender in both the conference standings and the NBA Cup.

The Lakers will continue their four-game homestand Friday night with a final West Group B NBA Cup matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (5–14) at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The game could mark the return of Anthony Davis, who has missed nearly a month with a calf strain suffered on Oct. 29. Davis, listed as questionable, would be making his first appearance at Crypto.com Arena since being traded from the Lakers to Dallas last February.