Reports came out around two weeks ago that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was set to leave the NBA on TNT Tuesday night show which he featured in alongside his former Heat championship teammate Shaquille O’Neal, host Adam Lefkoe and WNBA star Candace Parker. Wade was signed by the network after he retired from the NBA in 2019, but he said that he is deciding to focus on his other business ventures, including his ownership stake of the Utah Jazz.

But it appears TNT has found their Dwyane Wade replacement.

According to Marc Stein, Jamal Crawford, who last signed for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020 NBA Bubble, is the reportedly set to fill in the void left by Wade.

Stein wrote: “Jamal Crawford has emerged as the top choice to replace Dwyane Wade in the @NBAonTNT lineup, industry sources say.”

Jamal Crawford had already gone on air before for TNT, having made sporadic guest appearances alongside Shaq and Wade. In fact, back in April, Crawford even broke a camera after having a shootout with Wade on set, and Shaq made sure that everyone knew that it was Crawford who was responsible for the damaged equipment.

Crawford, despite last stepping foot on the court two years ago, announced his official retirement back in March on his Twitter account, fresh off his 42nd birthday. Crawford is remembered the most for his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he won two of his three Sixth Man of the Year awards (2014 and 2016). Recently, Crawford drew headlines when he organized the highly anticipated CrawsOver event featuring LeBron James and Jayson Tatum, which unfortunately was cut short due to poor playing conditions.

Nevertheless, Jamal Crawford will be an immense addition to the TNT crew, as he has shown nothing but love to the next generation of players. Dwyane Wade gave the show an air of prestige, but Crawford should be able to replicate that and then some. Crawford just oozes love for basketball, which was also apparent in the way he played the game, dazzling the crowd with his deep bag of dribbling tricks and ability to make tough shots.