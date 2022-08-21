It all unraveled in a hurry during Jamal Crawford’s highly anticipated CrawsOver event on Saturday night. LeBron James and Jayson Tatum headlined the hot ticket event as crowds camped out a day early just to get good seats for the star-studded affair.

But after just a quarter and a half of action, the game was called off early due to condensation on the court. Players had been feeling the effects of the slippery court, which led to LeBron James’s abrupt exit and eventual cancellation of the entire event.

Jamal Crawford addressed what happened on Twitter and instead of getting down by how it all ended, he was clearly still grateful something like that was able to come to fruition.

Few things.. 1) I’m sorry for those who couldn’t get in. Truly… 2) I had to make the decision to stop the game to protect the players. Tough, but right decision. 3) Thank you to all of the stars showing our city love!!!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 21, 2022

JCraw made sure to personally thank the stars for making the time to head to his hometown of Seattle and come together to put on a show regardless of having it cut short in the end.

“Yesterday will be something we talk about forever! You understood what it meant for our community, and went above and beyond for Seattle. Forever indebted,” Crawford tweeted in response to LeBron James.

Yesterday will be something we talk about forever! You understood what it meant for our community, and went above and beyond for Seattle. Forever indebted!!! 🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/ILkyAt3YuB — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 21, 2022

While it’s unfortunate that the game didn’t go as planned, it’s still huge for the pro-am scene to have NBA superstars like LeBron James and Jayson Tatum that primed and ready to put on a show for fans who might otherwise not be able to catch them live. For it to go down in such a huge basketball city like Seattle makes it that much more significant. Hopefully the next time another event of this magnitude comes to life, Jamal Crawford and co. will be primed and ready.