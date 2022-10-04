There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding projected 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Apparently, the hype could be all real with the French phenom already drawing comparisons to none other than Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wembanyama is currently listed at 7-foot-3 and 209 pounds, which is somewhat similar to the body make-up Giannis had when he first arrived in the NBA. However, ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne has heard that it isn’t just the body type that’s similar between these two (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“The comparison I keep hearing [for Victor Wembanyama] is Giannis and it’s not just the body type, it’s also the game,” Shelburne said.

For what it’s worth, Giannis Antetokounmpo stands at 6-foot-11. Wembanyama is already four inches taller than the Bucks superstar. He’s also just 18, which means that it’s possible that he continues to get taller in the next couple of years.

What Shelburne points out here is that Wembanyama is not just height. He can play too, and for this young man to be compared to one of the top players in the NBA today speaks volumes of his immense potential.

Wembanyama currently plies his trade with French outfit Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, which is the top-tier professional league in France. He is expected to be the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and at this point, teams from around the league are already keeping their eye on the young big man. So much so, that there has been a lot of talk about teams tanking this season to get an opportunity to draft Victor Wembanyama.