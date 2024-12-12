Ticket prices for the NBA Cup Semifinals and Finals have seen a sharp decline compared to last year’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The absence of high-profile teams, including the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, is driving the reduced demand for tickets, which are set for the games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets will compete in the Semifinals on Dec. 14, with tickets starting at $29 for the Bucks-Hawks matchup and $39 for the Thunder-Rockets game. The NBA Cup Final on Dec. 17 has a current get-in price of $79, according to Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune.

These prices represent a steep drop from last year’s tournament, where tickets for the Semifinals, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks, started at $150. Finals tickets last year reached $392, according to Marca. The Lakers ultimately won the inaugural NBA Cup, defeating the Pacers in a thrilling championship game.

Absence of marquee teams affects NBA Cup ticket sales as Thunder lead the field

The reduced ticket prices may reflect the diminished star power of this year’s tournament lineup. Markazi noted that the presence of marquee franchises such as the Warriors, Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers could have driven higher demand and elevated ticket prices. Instead, the current Semifinal teams, while competitive, lack the broad market appeal associated with those larger-market teams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the tournament as favorites to claim the NBA Cup. Gilgeous-Alexander, coming off a stellar season, has continued to showcase his dominance and is widely regarded as one of the league’s brightest young stars. The Bucks, featuring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, also remain a strong contender, while the Hawks and Rockets bring intriguing rosters into the competition.

The NBA Cup is part of the league’s efforts to boost midseason engagement with fans, offering a unique format and financial incentives for teams and players. While the absence of major-market teams like the Warriors and Knicks has impacted ticket sales, the league will be closely monitoring fan turnout and viewership numbers as it continues to evaluate the success of the tournament.

Despite the drop in ticket prices, the games in Las Vegas promise high-intensity matchups, with all four teams vying for the NBA Cup title and the accompanying $500,000 bonus per player. This year’s tournament results will likely shape the league’s future approach to the NBA Cup, particularly in its bid to combine competitive integrity with commercial success.