The Houston Rockets advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals after escaping with a 91-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a controversial finish that had Warriors coach Steve Kerr foaming at the officials after the game. With the Rockets behind 90-89, the refs called a foul on Jonathan Kuminga with 3.5 seconds left, after every Rockets and Warriors player dove for the loose ball, and this foul gave Jalen Green two free throws to win. Still, Warrior star Stephen Curry took the blame in letting his team fall into such a precarious situation to begin with.

“The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed or else we'll be a mediocre team,” the superstar guard said during his postgame interview, via Anthony Slater on X, formerly Twitter. “I'll take responsibility for not being able to get us organized and not being able to finish plays. Ball's in my hands. I got to make shots.”

Warriors lose NBA Cup quarterfinal

Perhaps Stephen Curry remembered the ill-advised three-pointer he took as the Warriors clung to a one-point lead with 27.2 seconds remaining.

Curry had shook off Dillon Brooks with a step-back move and found himself open at the top of the key, and he took the shot, a terrible shot for other players, but not for the best shooter in NBA history, of course.

Still, even great shooters miss, and Curry's shot caromed off the rim, leading to Gary Payton II and Fred VanVleet to battle for the rebound. Payton secured the ball but passed it out in the direction of Kuminga and Green, who fought for possession, and the officials blew the whistle.

Of course, since Curry took the shot, no one believed it was bad. However, even in the best of circumstances, no coach would tell his players to take a three-pointer up by one point with more than 20 seconds left in the game.

On the other hand, Kerr had a point in that no official would call that foul on the Warriors to cost them the game, either.

This loss to the Rockets not only eliminated the Warriors from the NBA Cup, but this loss against a top-four team in the Western Conference will count deep in the season, as teams scramble for ideal playoff seeding and first-round matchups.

Panic button time?

For now, Warriors fans have no reason to panic. Despite failing to trade for Lauri Markkanen or Paul George, they still have a winning record, slotted right in the middle of the conference.

However, their problems might surface as the season progresses, when the lack of a bonafide second star next to Curry might cause their offense to sputter in the postseason.

Of course, the front office knows this, too, and they've apparently called around the league. Per reports, the Warriors want to trade for Kyle Kuzma, Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, and even LeBron James.