The Michigan basketball team recently learned that it will indeed have Yaxel Lendeborg for the 2025-26 season. Lendeborg was the best player in the college basketball transfer portal, and he committed to the Wolverines. However, he only recently signed with the program as he was testing the NBA Draft process. Now, he will officially wear the Maize and Blue, and he has big goals for this season.

Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament title and Sweet 16 berth during his first season. Ahead of year two, expectations are even higher, and Yaxel Lendeborg has his sights set on the Final Four.

“I am super excited,” he said during an appearance on the Defend The Block podcast. “I’m happy to get to that stage. I made a promise, as well, that I want to at least take us to the Final Four. I’m gonna do whatever I can to get us there.”

Article Continues Below

Hiring Dusty May away from FAU has paid major dividends for Michigan so far. He turned the program back around in just one season, and he has had a ton of success in the transfer portal. May’s coaching ability is what originally caught Lendeborg’s eye.

“My first year watching basketball, me and my friends at JUCO were watching March Madness, and then we’re watching FAU,” Lendeborg said. “I just started to like how he coached his team, how he looked when he was coaching, because a lot of coaches are always fired up, angry. He just seemed so cool, calm and collected, and that’s just how I try to be as a player, as well. It’s kinda nice to have that. It’s refreshing.”

The addition of Yaxel Lendeborg is huge for the Michigan basketball team, and it sounds like he will end up having a great relationship with Dusty May. The Wolverines have Final Four aspirations, and they are viewed as Final Four contenders as well. This could be a special season in Ann Arbor.