When WWE, NXT, and Lucha Libre AAA came together at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, for a unique relaunch of the old Worlds Collide concept, fans knew they were in for a treat.

With the venue loaded up with fans of both promotions, AAA wrestlers like El Hijo de Vikingo, El Hijo de Doctor Wagner Jr., and beyond were afforded a chance to shine in front of a new crowd, with Octogon Jr. looking particularly good in the opening contest.

This, for some reason, didn't rub Dominik Mysterio the right way, with the ringside Superstar requesting a microphone to call out the luchador for his clear Rey Mysterio fandom.

“Cut the music! I see that you happen to be a big Rey Mysterio fan. But you seem to forget that he's a deadbeat. And I am your champion,” Mysterios declared. “Al igual que tú, eres fan de Rey Mysterio. También eres un pedazo de basura como él. ¿Qué demonios me vas a hacer? Recuerda, soy el campeón. No puedes tocarme. Y no estás a mi nivel.”

After throwing down in the ring, with Liv Morgan coming in to help out her partner in crime, Mysterio had one more bold declaration, setting up what might be the most interesting development of the day.

“Hey, I'll see you at Money in the Bank,” Mysterio announced. “I'll make sure I put this on the line. So I'll see you tonight.”

Whoa, a AAA wrestler grappling with the Intercontinental Champion on a major WWE PLE mere hours after working trios bout? Either this is a genius idea to make a new star and get more eyes on TripleMania XXXIII, or WWE needs to fill out a few more minutes on the show for one reason or another. Either way, it's the kind of chaos WWE doesn't usually bring to the table, so the results should be interesting to say the least.